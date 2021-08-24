Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 87,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 767,069 shares.The stock last traded at $8.91 and had previously closed at $8.36.

MKFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

