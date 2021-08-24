Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $72.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.28.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

