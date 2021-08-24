Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $280,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

