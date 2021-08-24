Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 2,517 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,019. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

