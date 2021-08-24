Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.36. 5,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,192. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.