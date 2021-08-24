Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 683 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Linde by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.22. 15,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,672. The company has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $314.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

