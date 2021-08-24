Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Price Target Cut to C$53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities to C$53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.50.

MAXR traded up C$1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 74,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,706. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 335.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.79. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of C$27.45 and a 52 week high of C$74.44.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

