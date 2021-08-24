Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $427,600.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $427,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $1,854,904.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,867,968.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.37. 12,481,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,092. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

