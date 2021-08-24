MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. Loop Capital upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $503,411.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,172 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,467 over the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $131,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MXL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.74. 15,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

