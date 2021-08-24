Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 39,440 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 178.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ JD traded up $8.15 on Tuesday, hitting $73.88. 1,152,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,994,371. The firm has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.