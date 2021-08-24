Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Grows Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. 21,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.59. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

