Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 200.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,270 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 148,270 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,637. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

