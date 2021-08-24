Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.86. 237,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,368,835. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.