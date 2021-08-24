Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 85.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Shares of LYB traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.82. 8,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.81. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

