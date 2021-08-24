Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 2,834 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after buying an additional 120,037 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 57.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 443,976 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,311. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $808.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

SLRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.