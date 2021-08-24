Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 3,498 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. 633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

