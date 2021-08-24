MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Cuts Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405,690 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

