MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 11,865 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

