MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 15,270 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,294,000.

IWN stock opened at $159.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

