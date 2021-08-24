Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives €9.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.81 ($11.54).

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Metro in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Metro stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €11.30 ($13.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. Metro has a twelve month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

