Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $360.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $304.65 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. United Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

