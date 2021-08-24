Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 814,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,096,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.39. 2,473,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,469. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.