Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $335.63 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,877 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $335,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

IGV traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $418.35. The company had a trading volume of 933,645 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.25. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

