Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $87.76 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,850 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $87,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after acquiring an additional 343,714 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,589,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,362,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.79. 158,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.78. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $163.57 and a 12 month high of $271.79.

