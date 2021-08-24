Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 39,837 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $123,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,710,450. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,453. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $328.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.