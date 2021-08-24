Millennium Management LLC Invests $582,000 in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,545 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 261.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.66. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

