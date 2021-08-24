Millennium Management LLC Sells 325,084 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sasol by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 87.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

