Millennium Management LLC Takes $541,000 Position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NMM opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.65. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 55.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

