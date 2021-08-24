Millennium Management LLC Takes $574,000 Position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,419,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,873,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

