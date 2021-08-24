Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Rocky Brands worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $4,246,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKY opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $343.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

