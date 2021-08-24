Mirrored Alibaba Hits 1-Day Volume of $788,303.00 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $21.91 million and approximately $788,303.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for $173.90 or 0.00360260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00125276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00156628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,198.53 or 0.99849124 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.33 or 0.01003347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.78 or 0.06804829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 125,982 coins. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

