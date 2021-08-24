MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) vs. Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Head-To-Head Contrast

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MJ and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A Envestnet 1 2 3 1 2.57

Envestnet has a consensus price target of $81.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.76%. Given Envestnet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Envestnet is more favorable than MJ.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MJ and Envestnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $820,000.00 25.92 -$3.96 million N/A N/A Envestnet $998.23 million 4.30 -$3.11 million $1.74 45.24

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ 663.06% 284.83% 48.78% Envestnet 1.46% 11.91% 5.23%

Volatility & Risk

MJ has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Envestnet beats MJ on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

