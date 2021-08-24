Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Sells $154,320.00 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $154,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MNTV opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $3,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.