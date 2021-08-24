Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) President Thomas E. Hale Sells 14,493 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $92,769,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

