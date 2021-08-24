Momo (MOMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Momo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.40. Momo has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

