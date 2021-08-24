MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $377.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $8.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $384.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,611. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.38. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,982,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,376 shares of company stock worth $78,383,679 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

