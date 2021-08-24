Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 1,897 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.24, for a total transaction of $890,148.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,442 shares in the company, valued at $61,208,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $630,340.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $676,742.88.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total transaction of $726,114.69.

On Monday, June 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49.

MPWR stock opened at $485.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 115.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $486.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after acquiring an additional 409,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

