Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

MRCC opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

