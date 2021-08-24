Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $21.91 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,405 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,321 shares of company stock worth $9,879,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

ADBE stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $656.14. 12,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,465. The firm has a market cap of $312.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $658.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

