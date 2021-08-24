Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $7.03 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 17.3% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.59. 351,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,368,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.30. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

