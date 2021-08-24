Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CVE:MAU opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.