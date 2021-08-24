Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.67. 45,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,524. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $38.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

