Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 7,447 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of SSD traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $113.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.83. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.