Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,183 shares of company stock worth $101,448,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

