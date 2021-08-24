Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Terreno Realty worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 28.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

