Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the lowest is $2.25. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

MCO stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,498. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2,622.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

