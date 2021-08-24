Morgan Stanley Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $410.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.88.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $375.76 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -81.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.38.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $703,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,383,679 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

