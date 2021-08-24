Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.56. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.