Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 159.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $671.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

