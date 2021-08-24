Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.92% of MDC Partners worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 21.5% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,705,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 834,141 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MDC Partners news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDCA opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84. MDC Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.47.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

